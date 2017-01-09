wrestling / News
Undertaker Takes Out Jericho and Owens After RAW
January 9, 2017 | Posted by
– After Raw ended, the Undertaker came out and confronted Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho were were celebrating Jericho’s United States Championship win. Undertaker chokeslammed them both; you can see video and a pic of it below:
Undertaker remerges to stare down Jericho and Owens in Post Raw segment!!! #Raw #RawNewOrleans #WWE pic.twitter.com/WhQWKNVj1j
— Wrestle Reed (@wrestlereed) January 10, 2017
@WRESTLEZONEcom The post #RAW segment features Undertaker staring down then Choke-Slamming Jericho & Owens. #WWE #RawNewOrleans pic.twitter.com/VNl0RvMPqC
— Wrestle Reed (@wrestlereed) January 10, 2017