wrestling / News

Undertaker Takes Out Jericho and Owens After RAW

January 9, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Undertaker WrestleMania 32

– After Raw ended, the Undertaker came out and confronted Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho were were celebrating Jericho’s United States Championship win. Undertaker chokeslammed them both; you can see video and a pic of it below:

article topics :

Chris Jericho, KevinOwens, RAW, Undertaker, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading