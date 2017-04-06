– The first public comments from the Undertaker after his apparent retirement at WrestleMania have nothing to do with wrestling. Country music legend George Strait posted a new video of the Dead Man talking out of character about Strait and the influence that he had on Undertaker’s life and career. You can see the video below.

“If you look at his whole catalog of albums and songs, there’s a song for anything that you may be going through in your life,” Taker said. “For me, right now for where I’m at in my career and my life, Troubadour. It hits me, and it hits me hard, I get chills everytime I hear it.”