– WWE posted the following on twitter today, confirming Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 33…

– Here is the updated card for the show…

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Champion Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Championship Match: Champion Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

* WWE United States Championship Match: Champion Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Champion Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass or Sheamus & Cesaro

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Champion Alexa Bliss vs. The Smackdown Women’s Roster

* Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns