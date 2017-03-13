wrestling / News
Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns Official For WrestleMania 33
– WWE posted the following on twitter today, confirming Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 33…
BREAKING: #TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns and The #Undertaker are set to do battle at #WrestleMania 33! pic.twitter.com/pk8nkcxcgS
— WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2017
– Here is the updated card for the show…
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Champion Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar
* WWE Championship Match: Champion Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton
* WWE United States Championship Match: Champion Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Champion Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair
* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass or Sheamus & Cesaro
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Champion Alexa Bliss vs. The Smackdown Women’s Roster
* Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns