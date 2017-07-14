wrestling / News
Unfiltered With Renee Young Canceled
July 14, 2017 | Posted by
– Talking Smack isn’t the only WWE Network series to be canceled today. After news broke that WWE had canceled the series in its weekly format, Renee Young responded to a fan question on Twitter and said her WWE Network series Unfiltered, in which she conducted one-on-one interviews, has also been canceled.
WWE has said Talking Smack will continue as an after-show for Smackdown-branded PPVs.
Yep
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 14, 2017