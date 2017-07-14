wrestling / News

Unfiltered With Renee Young Canceled

July 14, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Talking Smack isn’t the only WWE Network series to be canceled today. After news broke that WWE had canceled the series in its weekly format, Renee Young responded to a fan question on Twitter and said her WWE Network series Unfiltered, in which she conducted one-on-one interviews, has also been canceled.

WWE has said Talking Smack will continue as an after-show for Smackdown-branded PPVs.

article topics :

Renee Young, Unfiltered, WWE Network, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading