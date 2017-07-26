According to Pwinsider.com, during today’s media conference call with GFW’s Dutch Mantel and Bruce Prichard, the pair were asked about Alberto el Patron. Mantel stated that while Patron has been cleared as a suspect in the July 9th Orlando airport incident, the company has continued its own internal investigation and when that is completed, they will “release their findings.” So despite not being a suspect any longer and no charges being filed, Patron technically remains suspended by the company.