PWInsider has the latest update on the ongoing lawsuit TNA’s former production company Audience of One filed against Impact Ventures LLC and TNA Chief Financial Officer Dean Broadhead in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Virginia. TNA minority owner Aroluxe and Ron Harris were dismissed as defendants in February.

On March 16, attorney Jonathan Martin Sumrell filed a motion to withdraw from the case, meaning he would no longer represent Impact and Broadhead. The court agreed but he couldn’t withdraw until April 5, which was when a settlement conference between both sides is set to take place. That conference happened but there’s been no settlement or resolution that has been filed with the court.

Audience of One claims that Dean Broadhead and Impact tried to obtain their services under the false belief that they would be TNA’s production company full-time. Instead, they didn’t pay them in a timely manner for the work they did, which resulted in a payment plan. TNA then reportedly stopped paying altogether after only one payment installment. Audience of One is seeking $223,000 plus interest and post-judgment costs. They’re suing for breach of contract and violating Virginia code.