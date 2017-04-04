– At WrestleMania 33, Brock Lesnar won the Universal title after beating Goldberg. However, Lesnar is currently not scheduled to defend his title at the upcoming Payback PPV event, which is set for April 30. Lesnar is not being advertised by WWE or the SAP Center for the event.

WrestlingInc.com reports that it was originally believed that Lesnar would appear at the event to defend the title. He’s featured in promotional material for the event, but it appears to no longer be the case. Additionally, Lesnar is also not being advertised for any of the Raw events heading into Payback. Recent listings that were just added for the event include new Raw GM Kurt Angle, the Raw tag team champions The Hardy Boyz, and Finn Balor. But there’s still no talk of Lesnar appearing.

Currently, Lesnar is not advertised for the first Raw after Payback in Sacramento either. The expected main event for next year’s WrestleMania is Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns.