According to Dave Meltzer & Wrestling Observer Radio (via wrestlezone.com), Daniel Bryan’s WWE contract expires some time next year. As mentioned in a recent interview, Bryan stated that he is “working on” a return to the ring. Bryan remains uncleared by WWE, but recently underwent some additional testing in April. Meltzer had the following to say about that…

“I don’t think it’s 100%. It wasn’t 100% as of a couple months ago. He had some tests done in April, and I don’t know how the tests went, maybe that encouraged him, based on that. But, from what I gather…we know he wants to wrestle, the question is when that day comes, when the contract is up, which is a little over a year from now, where’s he gonna be? How’s he gonna feel?”