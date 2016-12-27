Ringside News reports that Bill Goldberg is expected to make thirteen appearances between now and Wrestlemania 33. He signed a new deal with WWE just before his match with Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series. This includes next week’s RAW in Tampa on January 2. He will also appear at the January 23rd RAW at the Q Arena in Cleveland.

The website also states that the appearances include three matches, with two being the Royal Rumble and a rumored rematch with Lesnar at Wrestlemania 33. It’s expected that more dates will be officially announced in the coming weeks. It’s possible, but not confirmed, that he could work the RAW brand PPV event between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.