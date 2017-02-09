According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Nikki Bella will be taking time off after WrestleMania 33. She will not be retiring, but is having issues following her neck surgery, including numbness at times on one side of her body. She missed the last weekend and shot an injury angle on Talking Smack. Her hope is that if she takes time off, and only wrestles at major events, she’ll be able to return. The WON notes that her time as a full-time performer is likely coming to an end. Her contract does expire after WrestleMania but she’s expecting to stay with the company, in a role similar to her sister Brie.