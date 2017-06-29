wrestling / News
Update on Paige & Alberto el Patron’s Relationship Status
– It was reported over the weekend that Paige and Alberto el Patron’s relationship was on the rocks and that they may have broken up.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that one of Del Rio’s close friends told them about the breakup, and that “it’s always possible they could get back together, but it did happen.” On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that as of Tuesday that the couple was broken up.