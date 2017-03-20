– During tonight’s episode of Raw, doctor Kevin Wilk appeared and revealed that Seth Rollins will not be cleared for WrestleMania. Wilk said that Rollins re-injured his knee last week and that only his knee brace saved it from being a worse injury. When asked if Rollins will make it to WrestleMania, Wilk hesitated and said that “There’s no doctor in America” who would clear him. Wilk added that if Rollins did make it to WrestleMania somehow, he would be back rehab the next day.

WWE posted the following to Twitter to reveal the news to the non-Raw watching crowd. It was later revealed that if Rollins signs a “Hold Harmless” agreement next week, he will face Triple H in a non-sanctioned match at WrestleMania.