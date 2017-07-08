wrestling / News
Update On The Health Of Tammy Sytch After Fall
As we previously reported, Tammy Sytch was hospitalized last week after she “passed out and fell.” Now she’s provided an update on her condition on social media. She wrote:
Still in the hospital. You'll all know when I'm out
— Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) July 6, 2017
My bloody head. I'm hardcore. pic.twitter.com/MCrjEFDHLD
— Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) July 6, 2017
She added on Facebook: “Still here. Still getting tests done. Not fun. Someone amuse me.”
She said earlier this week that she won’t be revealing details of her health. She said: “I’m still In the hospital but I won’t be sharing any details about my health because every time I do, websites write about me and post my bloody head pictures. Sorry, but I can not give any details any longer. At all. Thank you all for your concern. I’ll be here for a couple more days.“