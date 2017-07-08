As we previously reported, Tammy Sytch was hospitalized last week after she “passed out and fell.” Now she’s provided an update on her condition on social media. She wrote:

Still in the hospital. You'll all know when I'm out — Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) July 6, 2017

She added on Facebook: “Still here. Still getting tests done. Not fun. Someone amuse me.”

She said earlier this week that she won’t be revealing details of her health. She said: “I’m still In the hospital but I won’t be sharing any details about my health because every time I do, websites write about me and post my bloody head pictures. Sorry, but I can not give any details any longer. At all. Thank you all for your concern. I’ll be here for a couple more days.“