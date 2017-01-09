According to Pwinsider.com, the recent changes to TNA music has been done due to production choices and were not brought on by Anthem Media and Billy Corgan’s settlement last year. TNA had the choice to pay to continue to use the Marilyn Manson song (The Nobodies) as Decay’s theme and declined to do so.

The site also reports that music composed and performed by Sheri Shaw from sstaria was offered to TNA to continue to use for free and that as well, was turned down. This means that the new Allie theme song that just debuted on TV is already gone.