According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there had been rumors that Brian James (Road Dogg) had replaced Ryan Ward as the head writer of Smackdown. The story is that James got a corporate promotion over Ward, but they are sharing the job of pitching Smackdown to Vince McMahon. Once they pitch the show, Vince then makes his rewrites as he see fits. James has been the guy who reads the show to the other producers at the production meeting for some time now. Ward is still technically titled the lead writer of the show. James and Ward have basically been co-head writers of the show since it started getting praised. James is also considered Paul Levesque’s emissary on the show and to be one of the major power brokers going forward (if and when Levesque does take over.)