wrestling / News

Update on WrestleMania Ticket Sales – Post Mania Smackdown Struggling

March 30, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Ticketmaster has just released nearly 500 more Plaza Level tickets for Wrestlemania 33, starting at $187. Currently there are over 3,500 tickets available on the secondary market, many have fallen below face value. You can score a ticket for $110 right now.

– Ticket sales for Tuesday’s WWE Smackdown are still struggling. There are 600+ tickets available through Ticketmaster and the Amway Center box office, with over 4,000 tickets on TicketIQ starting at just $11.

Credit: ticketiq.com via wrestlinginc.com

article topics :

Smackdown, WrestleMania 33, WWE, Larry Csonka

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading