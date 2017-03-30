– Ticketmaster has just released nearly 500 more Plaza Level tickets for Wrestlemania 33, starting at $187. Currently there are over 3,500 tickets available on the secondary market, many have fallen below face value. You can score a ticket for $110 right now.

– Ticket sales for Tuesday’s WWE Smackdown are still struggling. There are 600+ tickets available through Ticketmaster and the Amway Center box office, with over 4,000 tickets on TicketIQ starting at just $11.

Credit: ticketiq.com via wrestlinginc.com