Update on WrestleMania Ticket Sales – Post Mania Smackdown Struggling
March 30, 2017 | Posted by
– Ticketmaster has just released nearly 500 more Plaza Level tickets for Wrestlemania 33, starting at $187. Currently there are over 3,500 tickets available on the secondary market, many have fallen below face value. You can score a ticket for $110 right now.
– Ticket sales for Tuesday’s WWE Smackdown are still struggling. There are 600+ tickets available through Ticketmaster and the Amway Center box office, with over 4,000 tickets on TicketIQ starting at just $11.
Credit: ticketiq.com via wrestlinginc.com