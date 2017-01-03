During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that the angle with Bayley and Stephanie McMahon from last night’s RAW is a repeat of the Wrestlemania XXX story for Daniel Bryan. Bayley beat Nia Jax to win a title shot against Charlotte for the Royal Rumble on January 29. The current plan is for Bayley to win the title, but not at the Rumble. It’s believed she may get it at Wrestlemania 33.