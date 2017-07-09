– During a recent edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the WWE’s latest plans for this year’s Summerslam (via WrestlingInc.com). Per Meltzer, the plan is still set to have Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal title at this year’s event.

Going by the Observer report, the plan was originally to have Reigns face Lesnar at WrestleMania next year, and Reigns would win in their rematch. Instead, WWE has decided to shift the match ahead to Summerslam. The idea is that Reigns’ recent losses to Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman would set up future challengers for Reigns in the future when he is champion.