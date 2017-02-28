– Here are the updated brackets for the 2017 NJPW New Japan Cup. The first two shows take place on March 11th (4AM ET) and 12th (2MA ET) on New Japan World. 411 will have live coverage of the shows…

* March 11th: EVIL vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* March 11th: Tomoaki Honma vs. Tanga Roa

* March 11th: Michael Elgin vs. Bad Luck Fale

* March 11th: Tama Tonga vs. Toru Yano

* March 12th: Katsuyori Shibata vs. Minoru Suzuki

* March 12th: Juice Robinson vs. Yujiro Takahashi

* March 12th: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kenny Omega

* March 12th: YOSHI-HASHI vs. SANADA

– There will also be shows on March 13, 14, 15, and 17, which will not air live. The semifinals and finals will air on the 19th (1AM ET) and 20th (1AM ET). The winner earn a title shot at a singles title of their choosing.