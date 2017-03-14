wrestling / News

Updated 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Class

March 14, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Here is the updated list of inductees for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame class. The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Friday, March 31st, and 411 will have live coverage of the event…

* Kurt Angle
* Rick Rude (inducted by Ricky Steamboat)
* The Rock N’ Roll Express
* Beth Phoenix
* Teddy Long
* Diamond Dallas Page
* Warrior Award: Eric LeGrand (inducted by Dana Warrior)
* There will also be new “Legacy” inductees

Credit: Pwinsider.com

article topics :

WWE, WWE Hall of Fame, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading