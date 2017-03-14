– Here is the updated list of inductees for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame class. The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Friday, March 31st, and 411 will have live coverage of the event…

* Kurt Angle

* Rick Rude (inducted by Ricky Steamboat)

* The Rock N’ Roll Express

* Beth Phoenix

* Teddy Long

* Diamond Dallas Page

* Warrior Award: Eric LeGrand (inducted by Dana Warrior)

* There will also be new “Legacy” inductees

Credit: Pwinsider.com