– Per BetWrestling.com (via 5Dimes), the betting odds for this year’s Elimination Chamber event have seen some significant changes today. Per the report, the betting odds have flipped for the Smackdown women’s title match and also Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James. Currently, Naomi is the favorite to defeat Alexa Bliss to win the Smackdown women’s title. Lynch is also now the favorite to beat Mickie James.

Additionally, the odds have flipped for the Handicap Match on the card. Now, Apollow Crews and Kalisto are favored to beat Dolph Ziggler. You can see the updated betting odds for the event below.

* WWE Women’s Championship Match:

Alexa Bliss +220 vs Naomi -300

* Becky Lynch -170 vs Mickie James +130

* Handicap Match:

Dolph Ziggler +400 vs Apollo Crews & Kalisto -600

* WWE Championship – Elimination Chamber Match:

Bray Wyatt -4500

Field(Anyone but Bray Wyatt +1500)

John Cena +1000

AJ Styles +2000

Baron Corbin +3000

The Miz +3500

Dean Ambrose +4500

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Tag Team Turmoil:

American Alpha -4500

Field(Anyone but American Alpha) +1500

The Usos +850

Heath Slater & Rhyno +3000

The Ascension +3500

Breezango +3500

The Vaudvillains +5000

* Randy Orton -1730 vs Luke Harper +830

* Nikki Bella -190 Natalya +150