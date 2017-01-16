wrestling / News
Updated Betting Odds For Royal Rumble 2017: Undertaker and Strowman Are Still Favored
Oddschecker.com has revealed that the betting odds for the 2017 Royal Rumble have changed, with Undertaker’s odds of winning going down after rumors he wouldn’t fight in a title match at Wrestlemania 33.
– The Undertaker went from 5/6 to 3/1 with three bookmakers. He has a 25% chance of winning, but he was 40/1 (2.4%) when the market opened. 26% of stakes through the website have been on Undertaker when it opened.
– Braun Strowman is a favorite along with Undertaker, with 9/2 odds. He had 33/1 odds in early December.
– Randy Orton is currently at 11/4 with one bookmaker, a vast improvement over the 100/1 back in October.
– Finn Balor, who is currently injured, is still another favorite. He currently sits at 4/1, lower than the 3/1 odds he had in October but better than the 8/1 odds he fell to.
– 19% of bets have been on The Undertaker, with 12% for Finn Balor, 9% for Goldberg, 6% for Brock Lesnar and another 6% for Chris Jericho. There have also been absurd bets, like 51 bets on Donald Trump to win at 2000/1 and 14 bets on Conor McGregor to win at 750/1.
– At this time last year, Triple H had 2/1 odds to win, which shortened each day before the event itself.