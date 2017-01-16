Oddschecker.com has revealed that the betting odds for the 2017 Royal Rumble have changed, with Undertaker’s odds of winning going down after rumors he wouldn’t fight in a title match at Wrestlemania 33.

– The Undertaker went from 5/6 to 3/1 with three bookmakers. He has a 25% chance of winning, but he was 40/1 (2.4%) when the market opened. 26% of stakes through the website have been on Undertaker when it opened.

– Braun Strowman is a favorite along with Undertaker, with 9/2 odds. He had 33/1 odds in early December.

– Randy Orton is currently at 11/4 with one bookmaker, a vast improvement over the 100/1 back in October.

– Finn Balor, who is currently injured, is still another favorite. He currently sits at 4/1, lower than the 3/1 odds he had in October but better than the 8/1 odds he fell to.

– 19% of bets have been on The Undertaker, with 12% for Finn Balor, 9% for Goldberg, 6% for Brock Lesnar and another 6% for Chris Jericho. There have also been absurd bets, like 51 bets on Donald Trump to win at 2000/1 and 14 bets on Conor McGregor to win at 750/1.

– At this time last year, Triple H had 2/1 odds to win, which shortened each day before the event itself.