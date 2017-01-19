– The Undertaker is no longer the betting favorite to win the Royal Rumble. Sky Bet now has Braun Strowman as the favorite to win the Rumble match at 5/2 odds, with Undertaker in second place with 11/4 odds. You can see the full list of odds below from the site:

Braun Strowman: 5/2

The Undertaker: 11/4

Randy Orton: 7/2

Finn Balor: 9/2

Samoa Joe: 11/2

Chris Jericho: 11/1

Bill Goldberg: 14/1

Seth Rollins: 14/1

John Cena: 16/1

Brock Lesnar: 16/1

Kurt Angle: 20/1

The Miz: 20/1

Sami Zayn: 20/1

Baron Corbin: 22/1

Bray Wyatt: 22/1

Dean Ambrose: 25/1

Roman Reigns: 28/1

Triple H: 33/1

AJ Styles: 33/1

Shinsuke Nakamura: 40/1

Cesaro: 40/1

Kevin Owens: 40/1

Kenny Omega: 40/1

Kane: 66/1

Big Cass: 66/1

Shawn Michaels: 66/1

Austin Aries: 66/1

Dolph Ziggler: 66/1

The Big Show: 66/1

Bobby Roode: 80/1

Rusev: 80/1

Kalisto: 100/1

Sheamus: 100/1

Neville: 100/1

Apollo Crews: 100/1

Shane McMahon: 150/1

Vince McMahon: 250/1