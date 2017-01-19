wrestling / News
Updated Betting Odds For Royal Rumble – Undertaker No Longer Favored
– The Undertaker is no longer the betting favorite to win the Royal Rumble. Sky Bet now has Braun Strowman as the favorite to win the Rumble match at 5/2 odds, with Undertaker in second place with 11/4 odds. You can see the full list of odds below from the site:
Braun Strowman: 5/2
The Undertaker: 11/4
Randy Orton: 7/2
Finn Balor: 9/2
Samoa Joe: 11/2
Chris Jericho: 11/1
Bill Goldberg: 14/1
Seth Rollins: 14/1
John Cena: 16/1
Brock Lesnar: 16/1
Kurt Angle: 20/1
The Miz: 20/1
Sami Zayn: 20/1
Baron Corbin: 22/1
Bray Wyatt: 22/1
Dean Ambrose: 25/1
Roman Reigns: 28/1
Triple H: 33/1
AJ Styles: 33/1
Shinsuke Nakamura: 40/1
Cesaro: 40/1
Kevin Owens: 40/1
Kenny Omega: 40/1
Kane: 66/1
Big Cass: 66/1
Shawn Michaels: 66/1
Austin Aries: 66/1
Dolph Ziggler: 66/1
The Big Show: 66/1
Bobby Roode: 80/1
Rusev: 80/1
Kalisto: 100/1
Sheamus: 100/1
Neville: 100/1
Apollo Crews: 100/1
Shane McMahon: 150/1
Vince McMahon: 250/1