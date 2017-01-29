– The betting odds continue to shift for the Royal Rumble, and some of the matches now feature strong favorites. You can see the odds below via BetWrestling.com, which have seen Kevin Owens, Charlotte Flair and Neville significantly expand their odds. Meanwhile, John Cena is a favorite to win over AJ Styles and Randy Orton is still the favorite to win the Rumble match:

* WWE Raw Tag Team Championship: Cesaro & Sheamus -135 vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson -105

* Six Woman Tag Team Match: Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella and Naomi -155 vs. Alexa Bliss, Mickie Jame and Natalya +115

* Sasha Banks +365 vs. Nia Jax -555

* WWE Championship: AJ Styles(c) +380 vs. John Cena -570

* WWE Universal Championship: Kevin Owens(c) -1730 vs. Roman Reigns +830

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair(c) -1950 vs. Bayley +950

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Rich Swann(c) +850 vs. Neville -1750

* Royal Rumble Match: Randy Orton -915, “The Field” (betting against Orton) +505