– Former WWE star April “AJ Lee” Brooks will release her frost book, Crazy Is My Superpower: How I Triumphed by Breaking Bones, Breaking Hearts, and Breaking the Rules on April 4th. She has set up the following book signings…

* 4/4 at Book Revue in Huntington, Long Island at 7 PM.

* 4/5 at Barnes & Noble (Warren Street) in Manhattan, NYC at 6 PM.

* 4/6 at Bookends in Ridgewood, NJ at 6 PM.

From beloved WWE champion AJ Mendez Brooks comes a raw and inspirational memoir about how her greatest weakness became the very means for her success, in the ring and in life.

Recently retired WWE superstar AJ Brooks is a powerhouse – strong, quirky, and totally confident. But that wasn’t always the case. Growing up, AJ was a quiet girl trying to act “normal” when she felt anything but. As her family struggled with drug addiction, poverty, and mental illness, she found escape through comic books and video games, inspired by the tough and unconventional female characters. It wasn’t until she discovered the WWE that she learned superheroes could be real.

Determined to become the superhero she’d always needed, AJ trained and sacrificed for years to finally achieve her dream. Yet, she quickly faced industry pressure to play the role of the damsel in distress and dress more provocatively to cater to male fans. But she fought back and created an ass-kicking alter ego that was a genuine representation of herself: nerdy, enthusiastic, and a little bit crazy.

With humor and tremendous heart, AJ opens up for the first time about her harrowing struggle to understand her demons and gain control over her life. What most people view as a hardship, AJ embraced as inspiration for her superhero persona.

Charting her journey from a scrappy girl in an unstable home to empowered WWE champion, Crazy Is My Superpower is an unflinchingly honest and bravely confessional story about the long road to self-acceptance.