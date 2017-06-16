wrestling / News
Updated Card For AAW’s Weekend Show: Callihan vs. Elgin, More
– Here is the updated card for this weekend’s AAW show. The show takes place in Marionette Park, Illinois on Saturday and has the following lineup:
* AAW Heavyweight Championship: Sami Callihan (c) vs. Michael Elgin
* AAW Heritage Championship: PENTA EL 0M (c) vs. Trevor Lee
* John Morrison vs. Brian Cage
* Abyss vs. Low-Ki
* “War Machine” Raymond Rowe & Hanson vs. “reDRagon” Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly
* Eddie Kingston vs. Jeff Cobb
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Mat Fitchett
* Myron Reed, Trey Miguel & Stephen Wolf vs. Zema Ion, Zackary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier
* Garza Jr. vs. ACH
* Jake Crist vs. Chuck Taylor vs. Paco vs. Davey Vega
You can find out more for the show here.