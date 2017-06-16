– Here is the updated card for this weekend’s AAW show. The show takes place in Marionette Park, Illinois on Saturday and has the following lineup:

* AAW Heavyweight Championship: Sami Callihan (c) vs. Michael Elgin

* AAW Heritage Championship: PENTA EL 0M (c) vs. Trevor Lee

* John Morrison vs. Brian Cage

* Abyss vs. Low-Ki

* “War Machine” Raymond Rowe & Hanson vs. “reDRagon” Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly

* Eddie Kingston vs. Jeff Cobb

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Mat Fitchett

* Myron Reed, Trey Miguel & Stephen Wolf vs. Zema Ion, Zackary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier

* Garza Jr. vs. ACH

* Jake Crist vs. Chuck Taylor vs. Paco vs. Davey Vega

You can find out more for the show here.