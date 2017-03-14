– Here is the card for Friday’s AAW: Homecoming, the show takes place at Berwyn Eagles Club (6309 W 26th St Berwyn, IL)…

1. AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Sami Callihan vs. Low Ki

2. AAW Heritage Championship Match: ACH vs. Penta El Zero M

3. AAW Tag Team Championship Decision Match #1: Oi4K (Dave & Jake Crist) vs. Best Friends (Trent?/Chuck Taylor)

4. AAW Tag Team Championship Decision Match #2: Besties In The World (Mat Fitchett & Davey Vega) vs. Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz

5. Zach Sabre Jr vs. Kyle O’Reilly

6. Abyss vs. Homicide

7. Trevor Lee vs. Rey Fenix

8. Shane Strickland vs. AR Fox

* Also signed: Drew Galloway, Zema Ion