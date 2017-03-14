wrestling / News
Updated Card For Friday’s AAW: Homecoming Event
– Here is the card for Friday’s AAW: Homecoming, the show takes place at Berwyn Eagles Club (6309 W 26th St Berwyn, IL)…
1. AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Sami Callihan vs. Low Ki
2. AAW Heritage Championship Match: ACH vs. Penta El Zero M
3. AAW Tag Team Championship Decision Match #1: Oi4K (Dave & Jake Crist) vs. Best Friends (Trent?/Chuck Taylor)
4. AAW Tag Team Championship Decision Match #2: Besties In The World (Mat Fitchett & Davey Vega) vs. Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz
5. Zach Sabre Jr vs. Kyle O’Reilly
6. Abyss vs. Homicide
7. Trevor Lee vs. Rey Fenix
8. Shane Strickland vs. AR Fox
* Also signed: Drew Galloway, Zema Ion