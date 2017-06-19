– Here is the updated card for the June 23rd ROH Best in the World PPV, 411 will have live coverage of the show starting at 8:45PM ET on Friday night…

* ROH Title Match: Champion Christopher Daniels vs. Cody Rhodes

* ROH Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Young Bucks vs. War Machine

* ROH TV Title Match: Champion KUSHIDA vs. Marty Scurll

* ROH Six-Man Tag Title Match: Champions The Briscoes & Bully Ray vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys

* Strap Match: Kazarian vs. Adam Page

* Losing Team Must Disband: Search & Destroy (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Jonathan Gresham, & Jay White) vs. The Rebellion (Kenny King, Rhett Titus, Caprice Coleman and Shane Taylor)

* The Kingdom’s Matt Taven & Vinny Marseglia vs. CMLL’s El Terrible and Ultimo Guerrero

* Jay Lethal vs. Silas Young