Updated Card For Friday’s SHINE 40 iPPV

January 11, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Here is the updated card for Friday’s SHINE 40 iPPV…

* SHINE Championship Match : Ivelisse with ACR defends vs. LuFisto
* SHINE Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match: Santana & Raquel defend vs. Thea Trinidad & ACR vs. Amber O’Neal & Kennadi Brink
* Challenge Series Match #1
Allysin Kay vs. Mercedes Martinez
* Rachael Ellering vs. Chelsea Green
* Leva Bates vs. Candy Cartwright
* Xandra Bale vs. Aerial Monroe
* Malia Hosaka vs. Brandi Lauren
* Four Way Fray: Su Yung vs. Jayme Jameson vs. Jesse Belle Smothers vs. Angel Rose

– You can watch the show on FloSlam.

