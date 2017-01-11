– Here is the updated card for Friday’s SHINE 40 iPPV…

* SHINE Championship Match : Ivelisse with ACR defends vs. LuFisto

* SHINE Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match: Santana & Raquel defend vs. Thea Trinidad & ACR vs. Amber O’Neal & Kennadi Brink

* Challenge Series Match #1

Allysin Kay vs. Mercedes Martinez

* Rachael Ellering vs. Chelsea Green

* Leva Bates vs. Candy Cartwright

* Xandra Bale vs. Aerial Monroe

* Malia Hosaka vs. Brandi Lauren

* Four Way Fray: Su Yung vs. Jayme Jameson vs. Jesse Belle Smothers vs. Angel Rose

– You can watch the show on FloSlam.