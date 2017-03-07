– Here is the updated card for Friday’s SHINE 41 iPPV. The show will air live on FloSlam…

* SHINE Title Match: Champion LuFisto vs. Ivelisse

* SHINE Tag Team Title Match: Champions Santana & Chelsea Green vs. Kennadi Brink & Vanessa Kraven

* Top Contender’s Match: Allysin Kay vs. Mercedes Martinez

* Tessa Blanchard vs. Thea Trinidad

* Candy Cartwright vs. Su Yung

* Malia Hosaka vs. Angel Rose

* Priscilla Kelly vs. Aerial Monroe

* ACR vs. Leva Bates vs. Dynamite Didi vs. Jayme Jameson