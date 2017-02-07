– Here is the updated card for Friday’s Style Battle S1:E2 event. You can watch the show at floslam.tv…

* Block A Match: AR Fox vs. Drew Galloway

* Block A Match: Anthony Henry vs. Caleb Konley

* FRAY: It starts with two competitors. Another enters every minute. Eliminations can take place anytime by pinfall, submission or knock out at anytime. The last man standing is the winner. Already confirmed are: Austin Theory, Eddie Machete, Xander Killen, Connor Braxton, Alex Taylor and Jackson Kelly.

* Block B Match: Fred Yehi vs. Tracer X

* Block B Match: Dan Barry vs. Sami Callihan