Updated Card For MCW BROKEN Anniversary

January 3, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
mcw-pro-wrestling

– MCW Pro Wrestling has announced the following updated card for their BROKEN Anniversary show, which takes place on January 28th in Joppa, Maryland:

* Napalm Bomb & Punishment Martinez vs. Drolix and Chuck Lennox
* MCW Women’s Title Match: Melina vs. Brittany Blake
* Handicap Match: Bruiser vs. the Winners Circle (Andy Vineberg, Sean Studd and Jeremiah)
* Lio Rush vs. Anthony Henry
* Facebook Live Match: The Punk Rock All Stars (Shaun Cannon and Drake Carter) vs. The Rock and Bowl Express (Stryker Lane, Thick Vic, and “Mr. 300” Nick Jeremy)
* Dante Caballero vs. Brandon Scott
* Appearances by Matt and Jeff Hardy, King Maxel, Queen Rebecca, Senior Benjamin and more

You can find out more here.

