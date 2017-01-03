– MCW Pro Wrestling has announced the following updated card for their BROKEN Anniversary show, which takes place on January 28th in Joppa, Maryland:

* Napalm Bomb & Punishment Martinez vs. Drolix and Chuck Lennox

* MCW Women’s Title Match: Melina vs. Brittany Blake

* Handicap Match: Bruiser vs. the Winners Circle (Andy Vineberg, Sean Studd and Jeremiah)

* Lio Rush vs. Anthony Henry

* Facebook Live Match: The Punk Rock All Stars (Shaun Cannon and Drake Carter) vs. The Rock and Bowl Express (Stryker Lane, Thick Vic, and “Mr. 300” Nick Jeremy)

* Dante Caballero vs. Brandon Scott

* Appearances by Matt and Jeff Hardy, King Maxel, Queen Rebecca, Senior Benjamin and more

You can find out more here.