– MCW has announced the following updated card for their Winter Blast show, which takes place this weekend in Hollywood, Maryland:

* Ryback, Bruiser and The Hell Cats (Jimmy Starz and Sexy Steve) vs. Sean Studd, Jeremiah, Rayo, and Andy Vineberg

* Rage TV Title Match: Dante Caballero vs. Brandon Scott

* MCW Women’s Title #1 Contender’s Match: Renee Michelle vs. Brittany Blake

* Napalm vs. Marcellus Prime

* Fed Up (Chris Swann and George Jenkins) vs. The Punk Rock All-Stars (Shaun Cannon and Drake Carter)

