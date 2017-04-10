wrestling / News

Updated Card For NJPW’s April 29th Wrestling Toyonokuni Event

April 10, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Here is the updated card for NJPW’s April 29th Wrestling Toyonokuni event, which will air at 4AM ET on New Japan World; 411 will have live coverage of the show…

* Jushin Thunder Liger, Tomoyuki Oka & Hirai Kawato vs. Tiger Mask IV, Katsuya Kitamura & Shota Umino
* Rocky Romero, Beretta & Jado vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taichi & El Desperado
* Ryusuke Taguchi & Yoshitatsu vs. SANADA & BUSHI
* Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima & David Finlay vs. Tama Tonga, Tanga Roa & Yujiro Takahashi
* Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & Will Ospreay vs. Minoru Suzuki, Takashi Iizuka & TAKA Michinoku
* Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano vs. Kenny Omega, Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match: IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi defending against Ricochet
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. EVIL
* IWGP Intercontinental Title Match: IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito defending against Juice Robinson

NJPW, NJPW Wrestling Toyonokuni

