– Here is the updated card for NJPW’s April 29th Wrestling Toyonokuni event, which will air at 4AM ET on New Japan World; 411 will have live coverage of the show…

* Jushin Thunder Liger, Tomoyuki Oka & Hirai Kawato vs. Tiger Mask IV, Katsuya Kitamura & Shota Umino

* Rocky Romero, Beretta & Jado vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taichi & El Desperado

* Ryusuke Taguchi & Yoshitatsu vs. SANADA & BUSHI

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima & David Finlay vs. Tama Tonga, Tanga Roa & Yujiro Takahashi

* Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & Will Ospreay vs. Minoru Suzuki, Takashi Iizuka & TAKA Michinoku

* Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano vs. Kenny Omega, Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match: IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi defending against Ricochet

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. EVIL

* IWGP Intercontinental Title Match: IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito defending against Juice Robinson