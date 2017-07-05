wrestling / News
Updated Card For PWX’s June 8th ‘This is How We Do It’ iPPV
July 5, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is the updated card for PWX’s June 8th ‘This is How We Do It’ iPPV. The show starts at 3PM ET, and will air on Floslam; 411 will have live coverage of the show…
* 2 out of 3 Falls Match: Anthony Henry vs. Ethan Case
* Martin Stone vs. Fred Yehi
* Darius Lockhart vs. Chase Owens vs. Jason Cade
* Timothy Thatcher vs. Jon Skyler
* Tracer X vs. Jason Kincaid
* Also Appearing:
White Mike
Corey Hollis
The Ugly Ducklings
James Drake
Elijah Evans IV
Tommy Thomas
Mikey Gulino