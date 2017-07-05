– Here is the updated card for PWX’s June 8th ‘This is How We Do It’ iPPV. The show starts at 3PM ET, and will air on Floslam; 411 will have live coverage of the show…

* 2 out of 3 Falls Match: Anthony Henry vs. Ethan Case

* Martin Stone vs. Fred Yehi

* Darius Lockhart vs. Chase Owens vs. Jason Cade

* Timothy Thatcher vs. Jon Skyler

* Tracer X vs. Jason Kincaid

* Also Appearing:

White Mike

Corey Hollis

The Ugly Ducklings

James Drake

Elijah Evans IV

Tommy Thomas

Mikey Gulino