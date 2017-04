– Here is the updated card for ROH’s April 28th event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin…

* ROH champion The Addiction vs. The Young Bucks

* IWGP Tag Team champions War Machine vs. The Rebellion

* The Briscoes vs. The Motor City Machineguns

* Matt Taven vs. Adam Cole

* Bully Ray vs. Silas Young

* Jay Lethal vs. Beer City Bruiser

* Jay White vs. Punishment Martinez

