– Here is the updated card for Saturday’s AAW Chaos Theory event. The show takes place at the Knights of Columbus (209 Gooding St, LaSalle, Illinois 61301)…

1. AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Sami Callihan vs. Rey Fenix

2. AAW Hertiagte Championship Match: ACH vs. Penta El Zero M

3. Two-out-of-three falls Match: Oi4K (Dave & Jake Crist) vs. Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz

4. Kruger vs. All Ego Ethan Page

5. Jessicka Havok vs. Samantha Heights

6. AR Fox vs JT Dunn

Also appearing…

Brubaker

Arik Cannon

Davey Vega

Mat Fitchett

Zero Gravity

Louis Lyndon

Bucky Collins

Kody Rice

Mike Hartenbower

Paco

Ace Perry

Space Monkey