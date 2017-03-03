wrestling / News

Updated Card For Saturday’s AAW Chaos Theory Event

March 3, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Here is the updated card for Saturday’s AAW Chaos Theory event. The show takes place at the Knights of Columbus (209 Gooding St, LaSalle, Illinois 61301)…

1. AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Sami Callihan vs. Rey Fenix
2. AAW Hertiagte Championship Match: ACH vs. Penta El Zero M
3. Two-out-of-three falls Match: Oi4K (Dave & Jake Crist) vs. Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz
4. Kruger vs. All Ego Ethan Page
5. Jessicka Havok vs. Samantha Heights
6. AR Fox vs JT Dunn

Also appearing
Brubaker
Arik Cannon
Davey Vega
Mat Fitchett
Zero Gravity
Louis Lyndon
Bucky Collins
Kody Rice
Mike Hartenbower
Paco
Ace Perry
Space Monkey

article topics :

AAW, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading