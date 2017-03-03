wrestling / News
Updated Card For Saturday’s AAW Chaos Theory Event
March 3, 2017
– Here is the updated card for Saturday’s AAW Chaos Theory event. The show takes place at the Knights of Columbus (209 Gooding St, LaSalle, Illinois 61301)…
1. AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Sami Callihan vs. Rey Fenix
2. AAW Hertiagte Championship Match: ACH vs. Penta El Zero M
3. Two-out-of-three falls Match: Oi4K (Dave & Jake Crist) vs. Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz
4. Kruger vs. All Ego Ethan Page
5. Jessicka Havok vs. Samantha Heights
6. AR Fox vs JT Dunn
Also appearing…
Brubaker
Arik Cannon
Davey Vega
Mat Fitchett
Zero Gravity
Louis Lyndon
Bucky Collins
Kody Rice
Mike Hartenbower
Paco
Ace Perry
Space Monkey