– Here is the card for Saturday’s IPW:UK Supershow 6 event. The show airs on FloSlam at 7PM ET…

* The Main Event – Armed Warfare: Team Sammy (Smooth/Star/Duggan/Donnelly) vs. Havoc’s Army (Havoc/Conners/Sabre Jr/Honey) {Two wrestlers start out the match and every 3 minutes a new wrestler joins the fray. Every wrestler is allowed to bring one weapon into the match and it will be legal to use!}

* International Singles Match #1 – First Time Ever: Former WWE star John Morrison takes on the returning ‘Villain’ Marty Scurll

* International Singles Match #2 – First Time Ever: The returning Matt Riddle takes on WWE UK Title competitor ‘Bruiserweight’ Pete Dunne

* International Tag Team Re-Match: War Machine (Hanson/Rowe) vs. The London Riots (Davis/Lynch)

{If The Riots retain the week before, it will become a Tag Team Title match!}

* Tag Team Rankings Match: #CCK (Brookes/Lykos) vs. Project Lucha (Ligero/Kirby)

* 10,000 Cuban Peso Challenge Match: Cuban Heat (w/ The Banker & Big T) vs. Jack Sexsmith!

* PLUS TWO MORE huge matches to be announced! Featuring Love Island star Adam ‘Flex’ Maxted, Women’s Champion The Amazon, ‘Blackbelt’ Tom Dawkins & more!