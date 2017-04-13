– Here is the updated card for Saturday’s OTT: ScrapperMania III event. The show will air on Saturday morning at 11:30AM ET on FloSlam…

* OTT Tag Team Championship Six Man Tag Team Match: Champions, The Kings Of The North Vs The Lads From The Flats & ?

* Six Man Tag Team Match: The Uptown Funkers (OTT No Limits Champion, Ryan Smile & Will Ospreay) & Lio Rush Vs The Elite (Kenny Omega & ROH World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson))

* Six Woman Tag Team Match: Team Warrior (OTT Women’s Champion, Katey Harvey, Jinny & Bea Priestley) Vs Team Session (Martina The Session Moth, Nixon Newell & Alex Windsor)

* ROH World Television Champion Marty Scurll Vs Jay White

* Grado Vs Charlie Sterling

