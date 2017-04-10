– Here is the updated card for Thursday’s Lions Gate 4 event. The Lion’s Gate project is a series of shows for the young lions of NJPW to gain experience. NJPW previously worked with NOAH on these shows, but with that relationship ending, they will work with AJPW, FREEDOMS and other promotions. The show airs on April 13th, and will air live on New Japan World at 6AM ET…

* Shota Umino vs. TAKA Michinoku

* Hirai Kawato vs. El Desperado

* Jado & Gedo vs. Yuma Aoyagi & Koji Iwamoto

* YOSHI-HASHI vs. Toru Sugiura

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima vs. Ayato Yoshida & Dinosaur Takuma

* Tomoyuki Oka & Yuji Nagata vs. Manabu Nakanishi & Katsuya Kitamura