– Here is what has been announced for Saturday’s ROH TV tapings at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA…

* Cody Rhodes and ROH champion Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Jay Lethal.

* ROH TV champion Marty Scurll vs. Juice Robinson.

* ROH Tag Team champions The Young Bucks vs. a “team of their choice.”

* Jay Lethal (double duty as it is a TV taping) vs. Jay Briscoe in a Decade of Excellence Tournament bout.

* Bull James vs. Silas Young.

* Colt Cabana vs. Bobby Fish.

* The Briscoes vs. Shane Taylor & Keith Lee.

* War Machine vs. BJ Whitmer & Punishment Martinez.

* Kennadi Brink & Kelly Klein vs. Sumie Sakai & Faye Jackson.

