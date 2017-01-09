wrestling / News
Updated Card For This Weekend’s ROH TV Tapings in Atlanta
January 9, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is what has been announced for Saturday’s ROH TV tapings at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA…
* Cody Rhodes and ROH champion Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Jay Lethal.
* ROH TV champion Marty Scurll vs. Juice Robinson.
* ROH Tag Team champions The Young Bucks vs. a “team of their choice.”
* Jay Lethal (double duty as it is a TV taping) vs. Jay Briscoe in a Decade of Excellence Tournament bout.
* Bull James vs. Silas Young.
* Colt Cabana vs. Bobby Fish.
* The Briscoes vs. Shane Taylor & Keith Lee.
* War Machine vs. BJ Whitmer & Punishment Martinez.
* Kennadi Brink & Kelly Klein vs. Sumie Sakai & Faye Jackson.
Credit: Pwinsider.com