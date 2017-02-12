wrestling / News
Updated Card For Today’s WCPW PPV: Angle vs. El Patron, More
– Here is the final card for WCPW’s True Destiny PPV. The show will air on FITE.TV starting at 1:10 PM ET and stream on the Fite App.
* Kurt Angle vs. Alberto El Patron.
* WCPW Championship Match: Drew Galloway vs. Joe Hendry
* Open Challenge WPCW Tag Team Championship Match: Moss & Slater vs. TBA
* Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet
* Zack Sabre Jr vs. Travis Banks
* I Quite Match, #5 in Best of Seven Series: Rampage (2) vs. Primate (2)
* Bea Priestley vs. Tessa Blanchard
* Drago vs. Pentagon Jr