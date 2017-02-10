– Here is the updated card for tomorrow’s NJPW New Beginning in Osaka card, which has been reshuffled a bit due to injury. The show airs tomorrow morning on New Japan World at 3AM ET. 411 will have live coverage of the show at 3AM ET…

* David Finlay is still out of action with a shoulder injury.

* Desperado is off the card due to an injury.

* Lance Archer is out of the IWGP Tag Team title match due to a back issue.

February 11 New Beginning in Osaka:

* Kawato vs. TAKA Michinoku

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima & Henare vs. KUSHIDA, Yoshitatsu & Tomoyuki Oka

* Juice Robinson, Yuji Nagata, Jushin Liger & Tiger Mask IV vs. YOSHI-HASH, Hirooki Goto, & Gedo & Jado

* Kazuchika Okada, Rocky Romero & Beretta vs. Minoru Suzuki, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Taichi

* NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions Hiroshi Tanahashi & Manabu Nakanishi & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. SANADA & EVIL & BUSHI

* Revolution Pro Champion Katsuyori Shibata vs. Will Ospreay

* IWGP Tag Team Champions Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano vs. Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Takashi Iizuka

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi vs. Dragon Lee

* IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito vs. Michael Elgin