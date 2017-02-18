According to wrestlezone.com, here is the updated card for tonight’s PWG “Only Kings Understand Each Other” event…

* PWG World Championship: Champion Zack Sabre Jr vs. Chuck Taylor

* Adam Cole & The Young Bucks (SuperKliq) vs. Sami Callihan & The Crists (OI4K)

* Cody Rhodes vs. Trevor Lee

* Jeff Cobb & Matt Riddle vs. Michael Elgin & Brian Cage

* Fenix vs. Trent?

* Marty Scurll vs. Jay White

* Ricochet vs. Lio Rush