Updated Card For Tonight’s PWG Card
February 18, 2017 | Posted by
According to wrestlezone.com, here is the updated card for tonight’s PWG “Only Kings Understand Each Other” event…
* PWG World Championship: Champion Zack Sabre Jr vs. Chuck Taylor
* Adam Cole & The Young Bucks (SuperKliq) vs. Sami Callihan & The Crists (OI4K)
* Cody Rhodes vs. Trevor Lee
* Jeff Cobb & Matt Riddle vs. Michael Elgin & Brian Cage
* Fenix vs. Trent?
* Marty Scurll vs. Jay White
* Ricochet vs. Lio Rush