wrestling / News
Updated Card For Tonight’s SHINE 41 iPPV
March 10, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is the updated card for tonight’s SHINE 41 iPPV. The show will air live on FloSlam…
* SHINE Title Match: Champion LuFisto vs. Ivelisse
* SHINE Tag Team Title Match: Champions Santana & Chelsea Green vs. Kennadi Brink & Vanessa Kraven
* Top Contender’s Match: Allysin Kay vs. Mercedes Martinez
* Tessa Blanchard vs. Thea Trinidad
* Candy Cartwright vs. Su Yung
* Malia Hosaka vs. Angel Rose
* Priscilla Kelly vs. Aerial Monroe
* ACR vs. Leva Bates vs. Dynamite Didi vs. Jayme Jameson