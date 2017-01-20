– Here are the updated cards for Evolve 76 & 77; both shows will air on FloSlam…

EVOLVE 76 – San Antonio, TX – January 27th – 8pm CST

* EVOLVE Tag Team Title Match: Champions Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi defend vs. EVOLVE Champion Timothy Thatcher & Jeff Cobb with Stokely Hathaway

* Chris Hero vs. Keith Lee

* Grudge Match: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers

* Matt Riddle vs. ACH

* DUSTIN vs. Jason Kincaid

* Jaka vs. Peter Kaasa

* Plus more to be signed with Chris Dickinson, Darby Allin and others!!!