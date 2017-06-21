– Here are the updated cards for July’s EVOLVE 88 & 89 events. The events will air on FloSlam, and 411 will have live coverage of the shows…

EVOLVE 88 (July 8th)

* EVOLVE Title Match (if ZSJ is still champion): Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. Timothy Thatcher with Stokey Hathaway

* EVOLVE Tag Team Title Match: Chris Dickinson & Jaka defend vs. Anthony Henry & James Drake

* Trent Baretta vs. Fred Yehi

* ACH vs. Austin Theory

* Plus more to be announced with Keith Lee, Tracy Williams, Ethan Page, Jason Kincaid, Caleb Konley, Priscilla Kelly and others!

EVOLVE 89 (July 9th)

* EVOLVE Title Match (if ZSJ is still champion): Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. Fred Yehi

* Keith Lee vs. Tracy Williams

* ACH vs. Ethan Page

* Jason Kincaid vs. Jon Davis

* Plus more to be signed with EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson & Jaka, Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway, Trent Baretta, Austin Theory, Priscilla, Kelly, Anthony Henry, James Drake plus more!