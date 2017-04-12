– Here are the updated cards for next weekend’s EVOLVE 82 & 83 events; the shows will air on FloSlam, and 411 will have live coverage of the shows…

EVOLVE 82 – Queens, NY – April 22nd

* Main Event #1 – WWN Title Match: Matt Riddle defends vs. Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway

* Main Event #2 – Non-Title Match: EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Drew Galloway

* Main Event #3 – Last Man Standing Match: Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers

* EVOLVE Tag Team Title Match: Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi defend vs. Chris Dickinson & Jaka

* Special Attraction Match: Keith Lee vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* Special Challenge Match: ACH vs. Austin Theory

* Plus more with Priscilla Kelly, Larry Dallas with The Big C and others!!!