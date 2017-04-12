wrestling / News
Updated Cards For Next Weekend’s EVOLVE 82 & 83 iPPVs
– Here are the updated cards for next weekend’s EVOLVE 82 & 83 events; the shows will air on FloSlam, and 411 will have live coverage of the shows…
EVOLVE 82 – Queens, NY – April 22nd
* Main Event #1 – WWN Title Match: Matt Riddle defends vs. Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway
* Main Event #2 – Non-Title Match: EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Drew Galloway
* Main Event #3 – Last Man Standing Match: Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers
* EVOLVE Tag Team Title Match: Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi defend vs. Chris Dickinson & Jaka
* Special Attraction Match: Keith Lee vs. Kyle O’Reilly
* Special Challenge Match: ACH vs. Austin Theory
* Plus more with Priscilla Kelly, Larry Dallas with The Big C and others!!!
EVOLVE 83 – Brooklyn, NY – April 23rd
* EVOLVE Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. Lio Rush
* I Quit Match: WWN Champion Matt Riddle vs. Drew Galloway
* Special Attraction Match: EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred Yehi vs. Kyle O’Reilly
* Special Challenge Match #1: Keith Lee vs. Darby Allin
* Special Challenge Match #2: ACH vs. Jaka
* EVOLVE 80 Rematch: Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers vs. Austin Theory
* Plus more with EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams, Chris Dickinson, Priscilla Kelly, Stokely Hathaway and others!!!