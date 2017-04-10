– House of Hardcore has announced the following updated cards for their shows for later this month. The shows take place on April 21st in Metuchen, New Jersey and April 22nd in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The lineups are below; for more information, you can go here.

April 21st – Metuchen, New Jersey

* New Jersey Delete Street Fight: Broken Matt Hardy vs. Tommy Dreamer

* Sami Callihan vs. Bully Ray

* Brian Cage vs. MVP

Also appearing: Matt Riddle, The Spirit Squad, The Sandman, Velvet Sky, Little Guido, Alex Reynolds, Bull James and more

April 22nd – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

* Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray vs. Broken Matt Hardy & Brother Nero

* Sami Callihan vs. Pentagon Jr.

*Also appearing: MVP, Brian Cage and more