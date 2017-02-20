– EVOLVE announced the following matches for EVOLVE 78 & 79, which take place later this month. You can watch the shows via FloSlam…

EVOLVE 78 – Feb. 24th – Joppa, MD

* EVOLVE Championship Match: Timothy Thatcher w/ Stokely Hathaway defends vs. Fred Yehi

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Keith Lee

* Drew Galloway vs. Jeff Cobb

* EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams vs. ACH

* Matt Riddle vs. Anthony Henry

* Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers vs. Jason Kincaid

* Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. The Gatekeepers

* Darby Allin vs. Austin Theory

EVOLVE 79 – Feb. 25th – Queens, NY

* EVOLVE Championship Match: Timothy Thatcher w/ Stokely Hathaway/Fred Yehi winner at EVOLVE 78 defends vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Drew Galloway vs. Matt Riddle

* Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers vs. Darby Allin

* EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams vs. Keith Lee

* ACH vs. Jason Kincaid

* Jeff Cobb vs. Jaka

* Four Way Freestyle: Thatcher/Yehi loser at EVOLVE 78 vs. Chris Dickinson vs. Austin Theory vs. Anthony Henry

– 411 will have live coverage of both shows.